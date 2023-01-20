Karnataka police recruitment scam kingpin escapes ‘after pushing away CID officers’

Rudragouda Patil alias R D Patil, considered the kingpin of Karnataka’s sub-inspector recruitment scam, escaped from his Kalaburagi home when Criminal Investigation Department officials went there to arrest him on Thursday night.

Wanted at least in eight cases related to the scam, R D Patil was lodged in prison in April last year and released on bail. The CID recently informed a court that he had been absconding while on bail, and a local court had issued a warrant against Patil in a scam case registered in Tumakuru.

While Enforcement Directorate officials raided his home in his presence on Thursday, a CID team arrived with an arrest warrant around 5.30pm. The CID officers waited outside his home in the Akkamahadevi Colony located in front of the Karnataka High Court’s Kalaburagi bench till 9.30pm. After the ED questioning was over, Patil came out and the CID attempted to detain him. According to a source, Patil casually told the CID officers that they were personally targeting him and fled pushing them away.

City police commissioner R Chetan told The Indian Express that a case had been registered under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and that police were searching for Patil.

According to a police officer, Patil stayed out of the town, in violation of the bail conditions. In two instances, police had informed the court of this and bail was rejected in one case.

However, on Thursday Patil came to visit his son because he was suffering from fever. The ED officials raided the house at the same time.

Patil is named as the accused in a case registered in the Tumakuru, as per which a candidate allegedly used a Bluetooth device while taking the recruitment exam at Siddalingeshwara Residential High School in Kyathasandra. The candidate, Shrisail Biradar, secured the 57th rank in the exam.

Patil (38) is a civil contractor and brother of Congress leader Mahanthesh D Patil, also among the accused in the recruitment scam. According to sources, R D Patil was also trying to emerge as a leader in Kalaburagi district.

More than 54,000 aspirants appeared for the examination held in October 2021 to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors. After the results were announced in January 2022, some aspirants alleged irregularities in the selection process and police opened an investigation. The case was later handed over to the CID, which has arrested over 100 people including police officers, aspirants and political leaders. An ADGP-rank officer, Amrit Paul, was also arrested in the case.