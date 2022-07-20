Karnataka police recruitment scam: CID awaiting forensic report on cell phone data of IPS officer

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police is pinning hopes on the data from a mobile phone seized from an ADGP-rank police officer to establish if a larger conspiracy is involved in the Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam which came to light in April.

The state public prosecutor, who appeared on behalf of the CID, told the Karnataka High Court Wednesday that it is awaiting the report on the data recovered from the cloud storage system of IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was arrested. The court was considering the bail petitions of several candidates and middlemen arrested in connection with the scam.

As the IPS officer did not cooperate with the investigation, the CID has sought the permission of the HC to carry out scientific tests on the officer to verify the information regarding the crime. “The investigation agency has handed over a smart phone seized from the IPS officer to forensic experts to recover the data stored in the phone. The phone was, however, found to have been formatted and the CID is attempting to recover the data from the cloud, the CID told the HC.

“The forensic report may provide more links with others. It is now a web (of conspiracy). The key person is ADGP Amrit Paul and that is why we need a narcoanalysis test,” the CID said.

The HC was informed on Wednesday that bribes in the range of Rs 30 to Rs 80 lakh were collected by middlemen from candidates for selection in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam and these amounts were later passed on to officers from the police recruitment cell – then headed by Amrit Paul – to rig the answer sheets.

The HC has reserved its verdict on bail and anticipatory bail pleas of as many as six candidates and police middlemen.

Thirty-two candidates who wrote the police recruitment exam in Bengaluru have been accused of being selected to the posts of police sub- inspectors by rigging their performance through bribes paid to “recruitment officers”. Eight candidates are accused of cheating during the exam at an examination centre in Kalaburagi by getting invigilators to fill answers or obtaining answers through Bluetooth devices.

Amrit Paul who headed the police recruitment cell between 2019 and May 2022 was arrested on July 4 on the basis of the statements of deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar who was arrested earlier. Shantakumar was accused of making payments to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore to the ADGP in connection with the scam.

The CID has alleged that the head of the police recruitment cell was party to the recruitment scam. During the probe it was found that the staff at the recruitment cell accessed OMR answer scripts stored in a strong room in the cellar in the early hours of the day.

They allegedly turned off the CCTV cameras and gained access to the strong room from where they removed answer scripts of candidates who had bribed the network operators between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to score high marks. The OMR sheets were filled up by the recruitment cell staff and their associates over several days in the early hours of the morning before other staff arrived for duty.

The investigators have found that both sealed covers and OMR sheets had been tampered with. The written examination was conducted for 150 marks on October 3, 2021. As many as 54,287 candidates wrote the exam for the 545 posts of police sub-inspectors. The 54,287 candidates were shortlisted from 1.5 lakh aspirants after physical fitness tests.

The exam embroiled into a major controversy after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh K, who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks (out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section).

The Karnataka government annulled the results of the exam on April 29, 2022 after the CID reported largescale rigging of the results.