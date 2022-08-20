Karnataka: Police to probe death threats to Siddaramaiah, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government has taken the death threat to former chief minister Siddaramaiah seriously and promised him a thorough inquiry in this regard.

Talking to reporters near his Bengaluru residence on Friday, Bommai said he spoke to Siddaramaiah, the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly, and asked him or his staff to give details of the threat calls.

“I had also called the DG and spoken to him. No one must take law into their hands in this issue but it is happening on both sides. None must issue statements that will instigate the minds of others. I have given instructions to give suitable security for the Opposition party leader,” Bommai said.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah’s visit to Kodagu district was marred by incidents where BJP workers tried to gherao him, showing black flags, and later threw eggs at his car.

Siddaramaiah’s recent statement on putting up posters with V D Savarkar’s photo in Muslim-dominated areas had drawn flak from the Opposition.

“It was unnecessary to put up V D Savarkar’s pictures in Muslim-dominated areas which could only provoke and aggravate the existing tension,” Siddaramaiah had said in reference to an incident in Shivamogga district that led to communal tension. BJP national secretary C T Ravi and former minister K S Eshwarappa were among the first to respond, criticising Siddaramaiah’s statement.