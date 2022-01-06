Karnataka: Negligence in POCSO case probe and party at police station; six officials suspended

A police sub-inspector was suspended in Karnataka on charges of gross negligence in the probe of a rape of a minor in Mangaluru city.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that PSI Rosamma has been suspended in connection with a POCSO case that was reported last year in July. A head constable was arrested for misbehaving with a minor girl.

In another incident, five staff from a women’s police station have been suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol and partying in office. It came to light when a video started doing the rounds where the police personnel were seen consuming alcohol and dancing. An inquiry was ordered where the CCTV footage of the station and report submitted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hariram Shankar and ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru showed that the accused staff were indeed under the influence of alcohol dancing in the police station.

Two assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and a police constable were suspended in connection with the incident.