Karnataka: Former top cop falls prey to phishing scam, loses Rs 89,000

A former Director General and Inspector General of Police fell prey to a phishing scam and lost Rs 89,000 after he shared his bank account details with cyber fraudsters.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Shankar M Bidari, with the south-east cybercrime police on October 11, he had received a message on his phone instructing him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The message also warned that his bank account would be blocked if he failed to update the details.

A few minutes later, Bidari received a phone call where a person posing as a bank official said he would update KYC details and asked for a One Time Password (OTP) that the former cop had received on his phone. Bidari gave the OTP and, in the next few minutes, Rs 89,000 was transferred out of his account.

While Bidari lost money, he was quick enough to realise the fraud and raise a complaint with the bank and the police as well. The South CEN police said they have registered a case and have asked bank officials to freeze the transaction. It is the second time this year that Bidari has fallen prey to cybercrime. In March this year, cyber criminals had impersonated his personal email account and siphoned off Rs 25,000 from one of his friends.

Many of the retired and in-service IPS officers have fallen prey to cyber crime in the past. In February this year, former Karnataka police chief Ajai Kumar Singh reported to police that he lost Rs 2.13 lakh after his bank account was hacked.

In 2018, IPS officer Ashit Mohan Prasad fell prey to a phishing scam and lost Rs two lakh. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials who arrested the accused, Kishore Kumar from Kolkata found out that he is an electrician by profession.