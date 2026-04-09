Back to the beat: over 3,000 cops to return to active duty as Karnataka abolishes orderly system

As many as 3,320 trained police personnel working as orderlies and performing domestic duties at the residences of senior officers in Karnataka will now return to active policing roles, following a restructuring of the system ordered by Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M A Saleem.

In an order issued on April 4, the police department capped the deployment of orderlies at 50 per cent and directed the withdrawal of trained constables and head constables from non-policing work, citing concerns over misuse of manpower and shortages during emergencies.

Under the revised framework, officers will no longer be assigned full contingents of police personnel as orderlies. Instead, only half the earlier strength will be permitted, and these roles will now be filled by “followers” – Group D employees who are not trained for policing duties. For example, an officer who previously had six constables assigned as orderlies will now be entitled to only three. The officer will receive an allowance to compensate for the remaining three, which can be used to hire additional private staff if needed or opt not to utilise the benefit.

Officials said that 1,239 personnel – mostly trained constables and head constables in Bengaluru alone – are engaged as orderlies, and these personnel will now be redeployed to core policing functions. The move is expected to ease pressure on the force, particularly during emergencies and law-and-order situations, where shortages of field staff have been a recurring concern.

The decision follows internal assessments that found trained personnel were being diverted to non-policing duties, affecting operational readiness and response time.

Officials said the main reasons for abolishing the orderly system are to bring trained police personnel back to core law-and-order duties, prevent misuse of assignments, where some personnel opted for orderly roles to avoid regular policing work, stay close to senior officers, seek personal favours and save state resources by ending an outdated British-era practice of using officers for residential or personal support.

The order also formalises a distinction between trained police personnel and “followers”. While constables and head constables undergo training for law enforcement duties, followers are designated for basic support roles and are not part of the operational policing force.

Who are orderlies?

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The “orderly system” refers to the practice of assigning police personnel – typically constables – to senior officers to assist them in their day-to-day work. Historically, these personnel, known as orderlies, were meant to support official functions such as carrying files, managing correspondence, and assisting officers during field duties.

The system traces its origins to the British administration in the 1860s, when such support staff were attached to officers to ensure efficiency and quick response in official matters.

Over time, however, the role of orderlies expanded beyond official duties. In practice, many were routinely deployed at officers’ residences and made to perform domestic tasks such as cooking, cleaning, gardening, driving, and running personal errands.

Police officials have acknowledged that in its present form, the system had drifted significantly from its original purpose, leading to the diversion and underutilisation of trained personnel who were otherwise meant for core policing duties.

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Speaking to indianexpress.com, a former city police commissioner said the orderly system was originally intended to support officers in both official and personal capacities. “Orderlies were meant to assist officers with official work and also safeguard their families in their absence. When an officer was on duty, these personnel would be present at the residence to ensure the family’s security. Many official tasks were also handled from the officer’s home with their assistance,” he said.

The officer pointed out that the profile of police recruits has significantly changed over the years. “Earlier, the entry-level qualifications were different. Today, you have graduates, postgraduates, and even engineering graduates joining the force after clearing competitive exams and undergoing rigorous training. Why should someone who has worked so hard be assigned domestic duties as an orderly?” he asked.

While welcoming the move to abolish the system, he raised concerns over its implementation. “The decision is a positive step, but the question is where these personnel will be redeployed. In cities like Bengaluru, even key posts such as inspectors remain vacant. Proper planning will be crucial to ensure effective utilisation,” he added.

Shift to allowance-based model

Earlier, under the Karnataka Police Manual, senior officers could have multiple orderlies – uniformed constables assigned full-time to assist them, often even at their residences. Top-level officers like the DGP could have up to six orderlies, while ADGP, IGP, DIG, and SP ranks typically had between two and four. Even DySPs and police inspectors were allotted one or more.

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The first major reform came in 2017, when the government abolished the orderly system for DySPs, PIs, and equivalent ranks, and halved the number of orderlies for senior officers. However, it was not until the latest revision that the changes were formalised.

Under the new system, senior officers will have a fixed number of support staff—three for DGP and ADGP ranks, and two for IGP, DIG, SP, and commandant ranks. Unlike before, these are no longer regular police constables, but can be followers or outsourced personnel.

To compensate for the reduction in orderlies, senior police officers will now receive a fixed monthly allowance based on their rank. For instance, DGPs are entitled to Rs 59,700, calculated as Rs 19,900 per “follower” post for three posts. ADGPs will receive Rs 47,760, at Rs 15,920 per post for three posts. IGPs, DIGs, SPs, and commandants are allocated two posts each, with an allowance of Rs 13,930 per post, bringing their total monthly allowance to Rs 27,860.

This system allows officers to use the allowance to hire followers or private support staff, instead of relying on trained police personnel for non-policing duties. The move ensures that trained constables and head constables return to active law-and-order and emergency duties, improving operational efficiency across the state.

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Welcoming the move, officials said it would save state resources and strengthen operational efficiency. “This is saving the state exchequer crores of rupees that would otherwise go into the recruitment and training of fresh police personnel. Every few years, the Government recruits about 2,000 officers and spends heavily on their training,” said one senior officer. “With trained personnel returning to active duty instead of being assigned to non-core roles, the force can be used more effectively and avoid the misuse of manpower.”

The move is expected to bring back trained personnel into active service and ensure more effective deployment of the police force, particularly in urban centres like Bengaluru, where many officers had previously been assigned to non-policing duties as orderlies.

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