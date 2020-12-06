Karnataka Police nab two suspected of spraying pro-terror group grafitti in Mangaluru

The police had suspected local sympathisers of the terror groups to be behind it.

Nearly ten days after graffiti hailing terror groups surfaced in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the police held two persons—a cloth trader and an engineering student—in connection with the case.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash, cases have been registered at Mangaluru East and Mangaluru North police stations. “A special team was formed to detect the case, which after extensive searches and through technical intelligence traced and nabbed the two accused,” he said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Shariq (22), who runs a wholesale cloth business outlet at Tirthahalli, and Mazz Muneer Ahmed (21), a third-year B.Tech student. Both are from Shivamogga district, the police said. They are currently being interrogated to identify whether others were involved in the crime.

The first graffiti came up on November 26, the twelfth anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It mentioned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terror group that carried out the attacks that left 166 people including 18 security personnel dead. Taliban, another terror group, was also mentioned in the graffiti.

Three days later, another such scrawling was spotted in the city. It made references to “someone offending the Prophet.” The police had suspected local sympathisers of the terror groups to be behind it.

