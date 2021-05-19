Karnataka Police lost 41 personnel to Covid-19 second wave; most recent is a 28-year-old pregnant sub-inspector

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector, who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to Covid-19 in Kolar district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Rishikesh Sonwane said police sub-inspector Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital, Kolar, where she breathed her last. “She was posted in the Dakshina Kannada district. She was seven months pregnant. Due to pregnancy, she was not vaccinated,” Sonwane said.

According to the Karnataka Police’s official data, 41 police personnel have died of Covid-19 between April 1 and May 13. Of these, 13 were reported in Bengaluru alone.

Mourning PSI Shamili’s death, Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted, “Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 28-year-old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID. May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us.”

In the first wave of the pandemic, 103 police officials succumbed to Covid-19 while 9,600 were infected with the virus. In the second wave, 4,203 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 48 days. Of these, 1,508 are still active cases.

“Considering the police as the frontline workers, the government has ensured that the entire police department is vaccinated, so that the cases and the deaths are less compared to last year,” a senior officer said.

According to the data by the police department, of 87,917 police officials in Karnataka, 84,924 have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 72,648 police personnel have received the second. Of the 2,993 remaining personnel, 2,557 are medically unfit for vaccination and 436 personnel are yet to get the vaccine.