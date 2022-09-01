Karnataka police issue Look Out Circular against seer accused of sexual assault

Karnataka police Thursday said they have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the pontiff of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, who has been accused of sexually assaulting two minor students living in one of the hostels run by the mutt.

Chitradurga SP Parashurama K Thursday said they have issued LOC against the seer and did not comment further on the issue. He also said they questioned the warden of the hostel, who is accused number 2 in the case registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he said the warden was only questioned and not detained. The warden is also a complainant in another case where former administrator of the mutt SK Basavarajan and his wife Sowbhagya have been booked.

An LOC is issued to prevent an outlaw who is either absconding or wanted by law enforcement from fleeing the country. However, it can be questioned before the court. Notably, Shivamurthy Sharanaru spent Thursday inside the mutt premises and also met devotees in the evening. The police have provided protection to the Chitradurga mutt where he is staying.

On Thursday, several Dalit organisations staged protests in Chitradurga demanding the arrest of the seer and questioned the ‘inaction’ of the police and the government. Protesters led by Bharathiya Dalitha Sangarsha Samithi founder H Prakash Beeravara blocked Chitradurga deputy commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri’s car and demanded the arrest of the seer. He said, “Everyone knows that he is sitting inside the mutt and what stops the police from arresting him. It is clear that they have succumbed to the pressure.”

Also, the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of the pontiff scheduled for Thursday was adjourned to Friday. The sessions court in Chitradurga adjourned the hearing following differences over the choice of lawyers to represent the victims, aged 16 and 15, in the court.

A lawyer from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority responded to a notice issued by the court to the victims and stated that he was interested in representing the girls. Whereas another lawyer Srinivas DC also sought permission to represent the victims. The court sought the opinion of the guardians of the girls and adjourned the matter for hearing to Friday.

The father of one of the victims was present in the court and the second victim was represented by an NGO as she is an orphan. The NGO has been sheltering the girls ever since they left the mutt hostel in July this year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, five advocates have together written a letter to the registrar general of Karnataka High Court to intervene in the matter, claiming that investigations are not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner.

Advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad BS, Ganesh V, and Ponnanna KA in a letter said that the pontiff has not even been summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested.

The Mysuru police lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru on August 26 under the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape. This came after the girls told members of the state Child Welfare Committee that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to Chitradurga district police.

Advertisement

In another development, a sessions court in Chitradurga Thursday granted bail to former JD(S) MLA SK Basavarajan and his wife Sowbhagya in a kidnap case registered by the hostel warden.

Basavarajan and his wife were accused of kidnapping the minor victims without informing either the hostel authorities or the parents. Also, Basavarajan has been accused of outraging the modesty of the warden. Soon after getting the bail, the couple came out of the court and denied the allegations. “We have appeared before the court and bail has been granted. We have done nothing wrong and all the allegations levelled against us are false,” said Basavarajan.