Karnataka Police recapture escaped Kalaburagi prisoner after encounter, search on for 2

The police are continuing the search for the missing prisoners while investigating possible internal security lapses (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka Police said Wednesday they recaptured one of the three prisoners who escaped from the high-security Kalaburagi Central Jail the previous day after shooting him down during a brief encounter in the Kapanur Industrial Area.

Following the escape of the three prisoners serving life sentences in a murder case registered in the Bidar district, Sharanappa S D, Police Commissioner, had constituted specialised search teams across the Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Yadgir districts.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams closed in on one of the prisoners, Santosh, in the industrial hub. When the police cornered him, Santosh allegedly attacked them.

The police said they initially fired warning shots into the air. When the accused allegedly continued to resist arrest and did not surrender, the police opened fire, injuring him in the right arm.