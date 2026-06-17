‘Consent to capture not consent to share’: Karnataka revenge porn order

The Karnataka Police have ordered mandatory FIR registration in cases involving the non-consensual publication of intimate photos and videos (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka Police Monday ordered all law enforcement officers across the state to mandatorily register FIRs in cases involving the non-consensual publication or dissemination of intimate photos and videos.

The order follows a spike in complaints that local police personnel were either delaying or altogether dismissing cases when victims approached them regarding sextortion, blackmail, and revenge pornography. In several instances, it was revealed that officers turned down complaints under the flawed assumption that the victim had originally consented to the content being captured.

In the order dated 15 June, Director General of Police M A Saleem stated, “Consent to capture and consent to disseminate are two entirely separate legal concepts. Even if a victim had agreed to be photographed or filmed, sharing that content with a third party without their permission constitutes a cognisable offence.”