Karnataka police exam scam: HC seeks forensic report on tampering of answer sheets

The Karnataka High Court has sought the details of reports of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on the basis of which cases of cheating have been registered against as many as 32 candidates who appeared for a Police Sub-Inspectors recruitment exam in October 2021.

A single judge bench of the high court sought the details of the forensic report after the court was told by a counsel for the state that the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of 32 candidates had been found to be tampered with on the basis of analysis done at the FSL.

Justice H P Sandesh, who had earlier called the police recruitment exam fraud “an act of terror against society”, is hearing bail pleas filed by a few candidates who were selected to be police sub-inspectors but had been arrested subsequently for cheating in the exam.

As many as 54,287 candidates wrote the PSI recruitment exam (from a field of 1.5 lakh aspirants) for 545 vacancies on October 3, 2021. The result was declared in January 2022 but was annulled after an investigation by the CID unit of the Karnataka police revealed that largescale rigging had occurred resulting in candidates, who had paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 80 lakh to agents, scoring high marks despite answering only a small percentage of questions.

As many as 30 candidates who wrote the exam have now been arrested by the CID and many have approached the high court after bail pleas were rejected by the sessions and magistrate courts.

On Thursday, the CID produced carbon copies of all the OMR sheets of the 545 selected candidates before the Karnataka high court but Justice Sandesh issued an order for production of only the FSL report which indicates the tampering of the original OMR sheets when compared to the carbon copies. The CID also gave a sealed report to the court on the modus operandi involved in the exam fraud.

The exam scam is alleged to have occurred at multiple levels with the connivance of officials of the Karnataka police recruitment cell. In some parts of Karnataka, like Kalaburagi, the exam fraud occurred after centres were rigged by middlemen to facilitate the provision of answers (via Bluetooth devices) to candidates with the cooperation of invigilators and officials.

In Bengaluru, candidates wrote the exams at multiple centres and their OMR sheets were modified at the police recruitment cell, the CID investigation has found.

The forensic analysis of the OMR sheets of the candidates named in the cases had revealed vast differences between the original OMR sheets dispatched to the police recruitment cell and the carbon copies with candidates, police have stated in the course of registration of as many as seven cases.

The analysis of the OMR sheets revealed that the accused candidates answered very few questions themselves during the exam and left the majority of answers blank and these were allegedly filled up later by others as part of a larger conspiracy involving middlemen and police recruitment officials, according to the new cases registered by the CID.

The forensic analysis also revealed that changes had been made to the responses entered in the original OMR sheets on the number of questions answered by a candidate. The changes were in variance with the responses reflected in the carbon copies of OMR sheets that were retained by the candidates.

A forensic analysis report dated May 24 received by the CID police from the state forensic science laboratory regarding the tampering of the OMR sheets (used by candidates to mark answers in the objective portion of the exam which carried a total of 100 questions for 150 marks) was the basis on which as many as five cases were registered including against a candidate who obtained the first rank in the recruitment exam.

“The act of indulging in selecting the persons by malpractice and who have committed fraud in the process of PSI Recruitment and manipulation of the documents amounts to an act of terror to the society and the candidates who are aspirants to the post of PSI made all their efforts day and night to succeed in the examination are real victims and it is the duty of the Court to protect the interest of the victims and at the same time, it is the duty of the State also to protect the interest of the victims,” the Karnataka High Court had said on June 30.

Three days after the Karnataka high court order the CID unit of the Karnataka police arrested a senior IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, Amrit Paul, who headed the police recruitment cell during the period of the scam. Earlier the CID had arrested subordinate staff at the recruitment cell including a deputy superintendent of police who was at the cell for over 12 years.