Karnataka police exam scam: Congress says minster influenced CID investigation

In a fresh allegation in connection with the Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam, Congress on Monday alleged that a state minister has ‘influenced the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case. The party claimed that one of the accused in the case is being released by the CID under the influence of the said minister.

Karnataka Congress President, D K Shivakumar said, “I don’t have the exact details, but what I got to know is someone either the home minister or some minister has directed the CID officers to release an accused and given instructions that no further inquiry should be conducted against him. That a minister’s younger brother or relatives were also involved in the scam.”

After Shivakumar indirectly said that there may be involvement of Karnataka IT-BT and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, hours later in a press meet in Bengaluru, Narayan hit back, “there was no question of I recommending or helping any person. Shivakumar’s allegations lacked clarity and it is only to tarnish my image.”

“Their(Congress) charges are based on assumptions. Their allegations that I or my brothers and relatives are involved is baseless,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, PSI exam candidates protested at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru demanding posting orders. The state government on Friday withdrew results to the Police Sub-Inspector exams that were held in October last year and also admitted that malpractice took place at more than one exam centre. A re-examination will be conducted soon, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said.

On Friday, Jnanendra said that the notification and results have been withdrawn and re-examination will be held where only aspirants who had applied previously will be considered. Those who have been accused will be barred from attending the examination, he added.

The CID investigation has already led to the arrest of eight candidates from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the state where the inkling of the police exam scam first emerged after candidates, who took the exam at a Kalaburagi school operated by a local BJP leader, were found to have scored high marks in the objective part despite answering very few questions.

The total number of arrests in the police exam scam has now reached 45. While the CID probe in Kalaburagi unearthed the role of several middlemen, school authorities and an exam fraud mafia, the probe in Bengaluru is yet to identify the facilitators of the scam in the state capital. The role of the police and close associates of political leaders is also under the scanner.

Eight of nearly 500 candidates who wrote the police sub-inspector recruitment examination on October 3, 2021, at the Jnana Jyoti English School in Kalaburagi – run by local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi – were arrested by the CID after it filed its first FIR on April 9.

The scam in the recruitment process emerged after a few candidates who wrote the exam discovered that some of those chosen for recruitment from Kalburagi answered only 21 questions in the objective portion of the test but mysteriously ended up scoring as high as 121 marks out of 150 in the objective portion of the test which had 100 questions.

Candidates are alleged to have paid Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for selection through the PSI recruitment exam. As many as 54,000 candidates out of a total of over 1.5 lakh applicants got to write the PSI exam across 92 centres in Karnataka on October 3, 2021. They were shortlisted after physical tests to assess their physical prowess.