Karnataka police exam scam: CID to probe role of Bengaluru exam centres

Following the arrests of 23 people from the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka in connection with a scam in the police sub-inspector recruitment exams, the focus of the probe is likely to shift to Bengaluru as the criminal investigation department (CID) has found that many examination centres in the state capital were also compromised in the exams.

In an order issued last week for the cancellation of the written exams for the police recruitment – which led to the provisional selection of 545 candidates – the Karnataka government indicated that malpractices occurred at many centres other than a private school in Kalaburagi operated by a local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi.

Hagaragi and 22 others have been arrested by the CID so far in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam. On Sunday, Manjunath Malekundi, a government assistant executive engineer – who is accused of providing Bluetooth devices and technical know-how to facilitate cheating by candidates – surrendered before the CID in Kalaburagi.

The Karnataka government in its order for the cancellation of the written exam held on October 3, 2021, to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors, stated that five OMR sheets from Kalaburagi’s Jnana Jyothi English medium school and 22 OMR sheets from seven centres in Bengaluru are presently under the scrutiny of the CID.

The order stated that there is prima facie evidence of irregularities and malpractice in the police recruitment examination and that the cancellation of the results is inevitable in order to conduct the exam again.

Apart from Kalaburagi – where seven candidates have been arrested along with middlemen, exam invigilators and exam centre authorities – many candidates in Bengaluru and other parts of the state are also involved in malpractice in the exam, police sources said.

A police official said a reputed college in Bengaluru is under the radar on account of the use of Bluetooth devices at the centre during the PSI recruitment examinations. Money transactions for rigging the examination also took place in Bengaluru, police sources said. Candidates are alleged to have paid Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to receive assistance in the exam.

The CID probe is also expected to look closely at the role of officers in the recruitment wing and the police headquarters in Bengaluru in the next level of the probe, police sources said.

A source in the CID said that a deputy superintendent of police rank officer in the recruitment wing had been transferred for alleged involvement in the scam. He had served in the recruitment wing for 15 years. Additional director general of police (recruitment wing) Amrit Paul was also shunted out last week by the government and replaced by senior IPS officer R Hithendra.

The examination to recruit 545 PSI was held on October 3, 2021, with 54,289 candidates who were shortlisted (from 1.5 lakh aspirants) appearing for the exam.

The post of a police sub-inspector is coveted as a highly respectable job in society and PSIs tend to form the backbone of the police investigation, and law and order system. They are designated as station house officers at police stations – a public interface – and rise up to the levels of police superintendents (SPs) by the end of a career spanning around 30 years.

Many candidates who are set to be affected by the government order for a re-exam have launched protests against the state government’s decision. “If you find stones in rice, will you remove the stones or throw the entire rice?” a PSI aspirant Pallavi said during a protest by disheartened candidates at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru Saturday.

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has also urged the government not to conduct the examination again but to identify the accused and blacklist them. “The demand of honest aspirants who are protesting in Bengaluru is reasonable. It is the failure of the government. Why are they pushing the honest aspirants,” he said.

“The examination results have been withdrawn only to protect BJP leaders who are a part of it. The government is pushing aspirants to approach the court,” state Congress president D K Shivakumar said.