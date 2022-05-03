Karnataka police exam scam: BJP minister denies links alleged by Congress

The alleged Karnataka Police sub-inspector exam scam got a fresh political twist Monday with the opposition Congress alleging that an influential minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had prevented a candidate’s arrest by the criminal investigation department (CID). The Congress also alleged that the candidate had cleared the police recruitment exam after paying Rs 80 lakh to the minister’s brother.

“The brother of an influential minister has taken Rs 80 lakh. The candidate was allowed to leave after the influential minister made a call. The candidate is Darshan Gowda V. The candidate is from the Magadi region of Ramanagar and he was selected through malpractice. He has not been arrested due to the intervention of the minister,” Congress leader V S Ugrappa said at a press conference and suggested that Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan is the minister in question.

“All I want to say is that if Ashwath Narayan is a man and if he has the strength and courage, then he should seek a probe by a sitting high court judge into the entire episode of selection of candidates for the post of police sub-inspectors, including the selection of three candidates from Magadi,” V S Ugrappa said at a press conference.

“The information that has come to me is that the relative of a minister is involved. Three people have been selected from one taluk it seems,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said without naming Ashwath Narayan.

In reaction to the allegations against him, Ashwath Narayan said that they were being made out of fear that he might become a frontrunner to be the chief minister if the BJP goes for a leadership change in the state.

“Shivakumar is afraid that I will become the chief minister and the consequences of it. It is his illusion of my stature that is making him give these statements,” the minister said.

Also Read | Karnataka police exam case: FIR names 7 rank holders as accused

“I have not recommended any candidate to be appointed and that question did not arise at all. Those who are making allegations are making vague statements. There is no question of misuse of office either by me or my family members,” Ashwath Narayan said.

“It is true that I have an elder brother named Sathish. But, he has not done anything. Our family has always stood against corruption. Being intolerant of my transparent attitude, opponents are making vain attempts to tarnish my image,” he claimed.

A candidate Darshan Gowda V, who obtained the fifth rank in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam, is among those questioned by the CID in connection with the case in Bengaluru. He was, however, not named among the 22 accused in Bengaluru on April 30.

Also Read | Karnataka police exam scam: CID to probe role of Bengaluru exam centres

Ashwath Narayan is the minister in-charge of the Ramanagar district where D K Shivakumar is a dominant politician. The BJP has been trying to reduce Shivakumar’s dominance by pitting Ashwat Narayan against the Congress leader. A few months ago, Ashwath Narayan and Shivakumar’s brother and MP D K Suresh almost came to blows at a public event after the minister suggested that the Congress leaders of Ramanagara lacked leadership qualities.