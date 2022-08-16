scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Karnataka police exam scam: Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of ADGP who headed recruitment cell

"It is a case of recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive the deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fibre of society," the sessions court said in its order.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2022 10:16:13 pm
Based on a statement given by a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the recruitment cell, Shanta Kumar, the CID alleged during court hearings that Paul received Rs 5 crore as kickbacks for facilitating the scam.

A sessions court in Bengaluru on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of senior Karnataka State Police officer Amrit Paul, who was arrested for his involvement in the police recruitment scam, stating that the officer “prima facie had not carried out his responsibility for conducting a fair recruitment process for selection of the police sub-inspectors in Karnataka state, who are responsible for maintaining law and order in the state”.

The sessions court has also referred to a recent Karnataka HC judgement which called the police recruitment scam “an act of terror on society” while rejecting the bail claim of Amrit Paul, 56, an IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), who headed the police recruitment cell from 2019-22.

“It is a case of recruitment scam by manipulating the OMR sheets to deprive the deserving candidates who have honestly worked hard for the examination for selection. Therefore, it is a socio-economic offence which affects the moral fibre of society,” the sessions court said in its order.

Paul was arrested on July 4 this year allegedly for facilitating a scam in a recruitment exam conducted in October 2021 to select 545 police sub-inspectors out of 54,287 candidates. As many as 30 candidates in Bengaluru are alleged to have paid between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 85 lakh to middlemen for selection as police sub-inspectors by rigging their answer-sheets in a written exam.

Based on a statement given by a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the recruitment cell, Shanta Kumar, the CID alleged during court hearings that Paul received Rs 5 crore as kickbacks for facilitating the scam.

“It is alleged that accused Shantha Kumar, who was working as DSP in the recruitment department has disclosed that this petitioner being the custodian of almirah in which kit boxes containing the OMR answer-sheets handed over the keys of the almirah to him [Kumar] to tamper with the OMR answer-sheets,” the sessions court noted in its order. “Further it is alleged that accused No. 35 [Paul] received a sum of Rs 5 crore for the purpose of tampering the OMR answer-sheets of the candidates,” the court said.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:16:13 pm

Premium
