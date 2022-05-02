New FIR in Karnataka police exam scam accuses seven of top-10 rankers from Bengaluru of fraud

A new first information report (FIR) filed by Karnataka Police criminal investigation department (CID) on the alleged police-sub inspector recruitment exam scam has named seven of the top 10 state-wide rank winners as accused.

The new FIR was filed on Saturday by the financial investigation unit of the CID based on forensic analysis of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of 172 candidates who took the police recruitment exam in centres in Bengaluru. The FIR named 22 candidates who took the exam in seven centres in Bengaluru as accused. The police have arrested nine of the 22 candidates and are expected to take the others into custody soon.

The CID investigation has already led to the arrest of eight candidates from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the state where the inkling of the police exam scam first emerged after candidates, who took the exam at a Kalaburagi school operated by a local BJP leader, were found to have scored high marks in the objective part despite answering very few questions.

The total number of arrests in the police exam scam has now reached 45. While the CID probe in Kalaburagi unearthed the role of several middlemen, school authorities and an exam fraud mafia, the probe in Bengaluru is yet to identify the facilitators of the scam in the state capital. The role of the police and close associates of political leaders is also under the scanner.

According to the new FIR filed by the CID, candidates who secured the third, fourth, and sixth to 10th ranks among men and the candidate who secured the first rank among women indulged in malpractice. The 22 candidates who have been named include, as per their ranks in the exam, Shivaraja G, Jagrut S, Praveen Kumar H R, Raghuveer H U, Yashxwanth Gowda H, Narayana C M, and Nageshgowda C S and the first-rank holder among women Rachana H.

According to the police, the 172 candidates who took the police recruitment exam in centres in Bengaluru were asked to appear before the investigating agency with the copies of the OMR sheets that they were given after filing the original OMR sheets during the exam.

While four candidates were unable to produce the carbon copies of their OMR sheets (where the objective questions were answered) the remaining 168 produced the OMR copies and the OMR sheets of 22 candidates were found to be out of order during forensic analysis, the CID stated in its new FIR on the exam scam.

“On April 28, 2022, a report was obtained from the forensic science laboratory which indicated that there are differences between the original and carbon copies of the OMR sheets of 22 candidates and it prima facie suggests instances of malpractice,” the CID said.

Earlier the CID probe had led to the arrest of six candidates who secured the second, seventh, ninth, 15th, and 17th ranks for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and the first rank for in-service candidates in the region.

Eight of nearly 500 candidates who wrote the police sub-inspector recruitment examination on October 3, 2021, at the Jnana Jyoti English School in Kalaburagi – run by local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi – were arrested by the CID after it filed its first FIR on April 9.

The scam in the recruitment process emerged after a few candidates who wrote the exam discovered that some of those chosen for recruitment from Kalburagi answered only 21 questions in the objective portion of the test but mysteriously ended up scoring as high as 121 marks out of 150 in the objective portion of the test which had 100 questions.

The CID probe has found that cheating in the exam was facilitated by invigilators at the exam centres and through the use of Bluetooth devices. An exam mafia, which has been in existence in Karnataka, is alleged to have infiltrated the police department and the examination centres using money power to rig the recruitment exam.

Candidates are alleged to have paid Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for selection through the PSI recruitment exam.

The post of police sub-inspectors is highly coveted among young policemen already in service and looking to obtain a higher ranking position without having to wait for promotions as well as rural youths who are freshers.

As many as 54,000 candidates out of a total of over 1.5 lakh applicants got to write the PSI exam across 92 centres in Karnataka on October 3, 2021. They were shortlisted after physical tests to assess their physical prowess.

The former president of BJP Kalaburagi women’s unit Divya Hagaragi, five teachers from a school operated by her – including headmaster Kashinath, two government engineers in Kalaburagi, two Congress leaders Mahantesh Patil and Rudragouda D Patil (an alleged exam scam kingpin) and a Maharashtra businessman have been arrested in the Kalaburagi leg of the CID’s investigation.