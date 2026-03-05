Karnataka DGP orders crackdown on ‘obscene’ songs at fairs and reality shows

Police sources said the move is part of a wider effort to safeguard women and children, particularly during upcoming festivals. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka Police have issued directives to all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police across the state to take action against individuals performing or promoting obscene songs in public that demean women and children.

An official communication from the office of DGP & IGP Saleem, issued from Police Headquarters, Bengaluru, instructs senior officers, including those in KGF and Railway Police, to investigate complaints regarding such performances and initiate legal action under relevant provisions of the law.

The directive follows a letter dated February 3, 2026, from Mohan Kumar Danappa, Member of the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority, highlighting growing concerns over vulgar and indecent songs being performed publicly. According to the authority, some performers have been composing lyrics targeting school-going girls and young women, often using double-meaning phrases, and presenting them at fairs, religious gatherings, cultural events, and even on television reality shows.