Karnataka: Police continue crackdown on Remdesivir black-marketing rackets

With the antiviral drug Remdesivir continuing to be in high demand, especially at private hospitals across the state where Covid-19 patients are being treated, the Karnataka police have confirmed the arrest of 90 people allegedly found black-marketing the drug.

“As many as 90 people have been arrested in 38 cases booked so far for black marketing Remdesivir injection or packing fake Remdesivir. Our drive will continue against those trying to profiteer in this tough situation,” DG&IGP Praveen Sood said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena expressed confidence that the force would find the source of diversion of the drug soon. “We will reach the source of diversion of this drug and take action against whoever is involved. People are requested to reach out to the police to give any information they have on the same. We will act swiftly while maintaining confidentiality,” he said.

At the same time, different cases were registered at JC Nagar and Subramanya Nagar police stations as the police continued probe to ascertain the modus operandi of the accused. “We have arrested Janardhan and Deepak, both working as medical representatives and Lokesh who was operating as a receptionist in a hospital at Yelahanka while vials of the drug were seized from them. A case has been registered under various sections of the Drugs Control Act and Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating),” an officer from JC Nagar police station said.

The case in Subramanya Nagar has been registered naming three accused as Johnny (34), who was working at a medical store in Vishweshwara Layout in Sidedahalli, Dinesh (27) from Little Flower Nursing College in Mallathalli, and Shankar (42), working at Gayathri Diagnostic Centre in Nagarbhavi BDA complex, the cops added.

The Karnataka police have been on their toes to curb black marketing of the drug since Mid-April with several such cases reported from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said he had been informed that some people were stocking Remdesivir, thereby creating a higher demand to sell the drug at inflated prices. “Such allegations are being looked into seriously. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in these activities,” Bommai had said.