Karnataka police aspirants allege irregularities in hiring test, walk out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the written examination for 3,991 civil police constable posts. (Representational image, enhanced by AI)

Candidates walked out of a police constable recruitment test in Karnataka on Sunday alleging irregularities in the distribution of question papers and OMR sheets and demanding a retest, officials said.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducted the written examination for 3,991 civil police constable posts. Over 4,54,532 lakh candidates are participating in the recruitment drive held at 884 centres in the state under strict CCTV surveillance and other security measures.

At Sri Sharadamba PU College in Tikota, Vijayapura, candidates alleged that the codes on question papers and OMR sheets did not match. By the time supervisors addressed the confusion, many candidates had walked out of the centre with OMR sheets and were not allowed inside again when they tried to re-enter.