Karnataka constable dies by suicide in Kalaburagi during DK Shivakumar’s visit

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A 30-year-old police constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night while deployed on security duty during Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s visit to the district.
The constable, identified as Shivakumar, a native of Naribola village in Jewargi taluk, was found dead around 9.30 pm inside the police patrolling van near Jagat Circle, where he was part of security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit. Sources said the constable had celebrated his birthday a day before the incident.
According to the police, the constable was transferred from Bengaluru Rural district to Kalaburagi about three months ago. He is survived by wife and two children.
“Shivakumar had completed his assigned security duty and was alone inside the police vehicle when the incident occurred. Preliminary inquiry suggests he had been experiencing personal stress in recent days. We are investigating the circumstances that led to his death, and the exact cause will be established as the investigation progresses,” said Sharanappa SD, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner.
The scene has been secured, and forensic experts, along with a ballistic team, conducted a scientific examination of the spot.
The police said statements from family members will be recorded as part of the investigation to determine the circumstances that led to his death.
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