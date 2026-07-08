Karnataka constable dies by suicide in Kalaburagi during DK Shivakumar’s visit

The constable, Shivakumar, (left) was found dead around 9.30 pm inside the police patrolling van (right) near Jagat Circle,(Express photo: Special Arrangement)

A 30-year-old police constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night while deployed on security duty during Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s visit to the district.

The constable, identified as Shivakumar, a native of Naribola village in Jewargi taluk, was found dead around 9.30 pm inside the police patrolling van near Jagat Circle, where he was part of security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit. Sources said the constable had celebrated his birthday a day before the incident.

According to the police, the constable was transferred from Bengaluru Rural district to Kalaburagi about three months ago. He is survived by wife and two children.