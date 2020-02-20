Karnataka police book pro-Hindu groups for assaulting three Kashmiri students

Police have also mentioned in the complaint that the people also attacked the police van with shoes and slippers. (Representational image) Police have also mentioned in the complaint that the people also attacked the police van with shoes and slippers. (Representational image)

The Karnataka Police Wednesday booked a suo moto case against members of various pro-Hindu groups for allegedly assaulting three engineering students from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), who were arrested on charges of sedition.

The Vidyanagar Police in Hubballi district have registered a case against 15 unidentified persons after they assaulted the students on Tuesday morning within court premises.

Police have also mentioned in the complaint that the people also attacked the police van with shoes and slippers.

“We have registered a case against 15 people for attacking the arrested students and also the police vehicle at the court premises. We are investigating the group and people who have attacked the students.” Anand Vanakudari, police inspector of Vidyanagar Police station said. He also said that preliminary investigation reveals that members of Bajrang Dal were present at the court premises.

A case has also been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 355 (assault to dishonor a person) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The three students from Kashmir studying at an institute in Karnataka’s Hubballi district were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on social media earlier this week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.