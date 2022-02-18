Hijab-clad Muslim students in Karnataka college booked for ‘unlawful assembly’

Karnataka Police has booked hijab-clad Muslim students of Empress Government Pre-University College for allegedly taking part in an “unlawful assembly” and showing “disobedience” towards public servants.

The college is located in Tumakuru town, located 69 km away from Bengaluru.

The case was registered after the college principal Shanmukha S filed a complaint with Tumakuru police. According to police, 10-15 unidentified girls have been booked by cops.

On Thursday, many college students wearing hijab were not allowed to attend classes. They were told that they would be allowed to attend classes only if removed their hijab. The students, in turn, demanded an explanation from the college authorities as to why they were being asked to remove their hijab.

According to the complaint by the principal, 10-15 Muslim students gathered ‘illegally’ and said that they would come to college wearing hijab. They also ‘disrupted’ the routine activities of the college, the principal alleged.

The district police had imposed CrPC section 144 within 200 meters of the college campus as a preventive measure and had deployed police personnel.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 143 (unlawful assembly) 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

The Indian Express reached out to Superintendent of Police of Tumakuru district Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad but he was unavailable for comment. Messages sent to him went unanswered.