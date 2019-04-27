Karnataka police arrests truck driver for hoax call over ‘terror attacks’ in eight states

Karnataka Police Friday night arrested a truck driver for making a hoax call to the police control room claiming a pre-planned terror attack on major Indian cities. Swamy Sundar Murthy was taken into custody by the Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) after he claimed that a terror attack had been planned in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa and Maharashtra.

According to the police statement, Murthy, who was on his way to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, had called up the Karnataka police control room and had also claimed that “19 terrorists stationed at Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and the terror group will dispatch them to targeted spots that are railway stations”. Murthy was arrested from Avalahalli in outskirts of Bengaluru city.

Responding to his call, Karnataka DG-IGP Neelmani N Raju flashed a fax message to all the eight Director Generals of Police of southern states, including Goa and Maharashtra, about Swamy Sundar Murthy’s terror attack claim.

The fax message stated, “To take immediate necessary action to prevent any untoward incident – matter most urgent.”

Murthy allegedly told the police he gets a vision on such incidents as he claims to do meditation on a daily basis. He has been handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru city by CCB for further investigations.