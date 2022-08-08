scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Karnataka police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main killers remained elusive.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 8, 2022 9:32:23 pm
Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on July 26. (Express/Sourced)

Police on Monday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district.

With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main attackers remained elusive.

Also Read |NIA registers FIR in Karnataka BJP youth leader murder case

The two arrested men were taken to the office of a local organisation to carry out a case documentation process as part of the investigation. They were allegedly present in Bellare on the day of the murder. Noufal left for Bengaluru, where he worked at a bakery, hours before the murder, according to police.

All the six people arrested so far allegedly provided support to the murderers. “The motive will be known only when the main killers are nabbed,” a police official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps

Of the other arrested men, Mohammed Shafiq, Sheikh Saddam Hussain and N Abdul Haris are residents of Bellare while Zakir A lives in a nearby village. Shafiq and Zakir were found to have been involved in the activities of the Popular Front of India in the region.

Police suspect the plan to murder the 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker was put in motion following the July 20 murder of an 18-year-old youth from Kerala, Masood B, by a gang of Bellare men including several from Hindutva groups such as the Bajrang Dal.

After the state government decided to hand over the Nettaru murder case to the National Investigation Agency, the agency registered a first information report in New Delhi on August 4 and transferred the case to a Bengaluru court.

Police have, however, decided to continue to work on the leads obtained in the case. “Even though the case is being given to the NIA, the Karnataka police will play a part in the probe. They are in touch with us and we are sharing information on the progress,” additional director-general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar said last week in Mangaluru.

“We have been able to identify the persons involved in the crime, the place where the conspiracy occurred, and the persons who carried out the attack. We know the identities of the hit squad but we need to catch them now. We are making all efforts to catch them and I believe we will succeed soon,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26 when he was closing his poultry store for the day.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:32:23 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement