Karnataka police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

August 8, 2022 9:32:23 pm
Police on Monday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district.
With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main attackers remained elusive.
The two arrested men were taken to the office of a local organisation to carry out a case documentation process as part of the investigation. They were allegedly present in Bellare on the day of the murder. Noufal left for Bengaluru, where he worked at a bakery, hours before the murder, according to police.
All the six people arrested so far allegedly provided support to the murderers. “The motive will be known only when the main killers are nabbed,” a police official said.
Of the other arrested men, Mohammed Shafiq, Sheikh Saddam Hussain and N Abdul Haris are residents of Bellare while Zakir A lives in a nearby village. Shafiq and Zakir were found to have been involved in the activities of the Popular Front of India in the region.
Police suspect the plan to murder the 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker was put in motion following the July 20 murder of an 18-year-old youth from Kerala, Masood B, by a gang of Bellare men including several from Hindutva groups such as the Bajrang Dal.
After the state government decided to hand over the Nettaru murder case to the National Investigation Agency, the agency registered a first information report in New Delhi on August 4 and transferred the case to a Bengaluru court.
Police have, however, decided to continue to work on the leads obtained in the case. “Even though the case is being given to the NIA, the Karnataka police will play a part in the probe. They are in touch with us and we are sharing information on the progress,” additional director-general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar said last week in Mangaluru.
“We have been able to identify the persons involved in the crime, the place where the conspiracy occurred, and the persons who carried out the attack. We know the identities of the hit squad but we need to catch them now. We are making all efforts to catch them and I believe we will succeed soon,” he said.
Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26 when he was closing his poultry store for the day.
