Karnataka police arrest three persons from Rajasthan for ‘sextorting’ BJP leader

Cyber police from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka have arrested three members of a ‘sextortion’ gang from Rajasthan. The gang allegedly blackmailed several persons throughout the country, including a BJP leader in Karnataka.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Sakir, Kasam Khan and Jamil Khan, all residents of Rajasthan. According to cyber police, two cases of ‘sextortion’ were reported in February and March this year. A BJP leader in Magadi had filed a complaint in February. He had, reportedly, paid ransom several times before lodging the complaint. Police said that a team led by inspector Nayaz Ahamed arrested the accused.

Cybercrime police said that the accused targeted individuals by gathering their personal information from social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. They would then befriend their targets on social media by creating fake profiles. Later, the criminals would make video calls and pass themselves off as young girls with the help of mobile apps and lure their victims to strip. The gang members used screen recorders to capture the videos and images and later used these to extort their victims.

Police officials said that the accused have extorted money from several people across the country. The cops said that the arrestees were a part of a large gang. The accused had procured SIM cards from Mujahid. Notably, Mujahid and two others were arrested in September by Karnataka police in Rajasthan during a ‘sextortion’ probe.