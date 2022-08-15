Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

The police in Karnataka have arrested three activists of a right-wing group in Bengaluru and a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker in Shivamogga over controversies linked to the images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, said officials Monday.

In Bengaluru, a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of an image of Tipu Sultan that was put up by the Congress party in Hudson Circle.

The complaint was filed by Congress worker B Manjunath. He has alleged unidentified people tore down the flex banners put up by the Congress party to mark the 75th Independence Day. The banners had images of Tipu Sultan and the national flag, he alleged.

A right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates were arrested by the Halasurgate police over the incident.

In Shivamogga city, an official of the city corporation filed a police complaint on August 13 over an attempt to prevent the display of images of freedom fighters. This came after a local Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist raised objections to the display of an image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and demanded those of Muslim freedom fighters must be installed.

A case of wrongful restraint and causing intentional insult (under sections 341 and 504 of the IPC) has been registered by the Shivamogga police over the incident at the City Centre Mall.

In his complaint, Pramod H P, a deputy commissioner in the Shivamogga Mahanagara Palike, has said efforts to display the images of freedom fighters at the City Centre Mall as part of Independence Day celebrations were prevented by a group of activists. Pramod said the activists raised objections to some of the images and demanded that images of other freedom fighters must be displayed.

Advertisement

The Shivamogga police have arrested SDPI activist M D Asif after the complaint was lodged.