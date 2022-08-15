scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

The complaint was filed by Congress worker B Manjunath. He has alleged unidentified people tore down the flex banners put up by the Congress party to mark the 75th Independence Day. The banners had images of Tipu Sultan and the national flag, he alleged.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 15, 2022 11:03:19 am
In Bengaluru, a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of an image of Tipu Sultan that was put up by the Congress party in Hudson Circle.

The police in Karnataka have arrested three activists of a right-wing group in Bengaluru and a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker in Shivamogga over controversies linked to the images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, said officials Monday.

In Bengaluru, a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of an image of Tipu Sultan that was put up by the Congress party in Hudson Circle.

The complaint was filed by Congress worker B Manjunath. He has alleged unidentified people tore down the flex banners put up by the Congress party to mark the 75th Independence Day. The banners had images of Tipu Sultan and the national flag, he alleged.

A right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates were arrested by the Halasurgate police over the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub

In Shivamogga city, an official of the city corporation filed a police complaint on August 13 over an attempt to prevent the display of images of freedom fighters. This came after a local Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist raised objections to the display of an image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and demanded those of Muslim freedom fighters must be installed.

A case of wrongful restraint and causing intentional insult (under sections 341 and 504 of the IPC) has been registered by the Shivamogga police over the incident at the City Centre Mall.

In his complaint, Pramod H P, a deputy commissioner in the Shivamogga Mahanagara Palike, has said efforts to display the images of freedom fighters at the City Centre Mall as part of Independence Day celebrations were prevented by a group of activists. Pramod said the activists raised objections to some of the images and demanded that images of other freedom fighters must be displayed.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

The Shivamogga police have arrested SDPI activist M D Asif after the complaint was lodged.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 11:03:19 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

5

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement