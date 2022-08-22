Karnataka Police arrests father, son for leaking question paper for competitive exam to hire junior assistants

The Karnataka Police have arrested the vice-principal of a municipal college in Gadag-Betageri and his son for allegedly leaking the question paper of a competitive examination held to hire junior assistants for Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), officials said Monday.
The police have taken Maruti Sonavane, the vice-principal of Gadag Municipal College, and his son Samith Kumar in custody for further questioning.
Sonavane was posted at Gadag Municipal College, one of the 21 exam centres in Gadag-Betageri town when the exam was held on August 7. The police said Kumar came to the exam centre pretending to be a journalist and took photos of the questions and shared it on WhatsApp.
Recently, the police had arrested a man, Siddappa Madihalli, in the Belagavi district after they found him using a smartwatch while taking the exam. The police found that he was receiving answers from someone over the watch. After the police questioned him, they found out that Kumar was involved in leaking the question paper and the answers were shared later.
The police suspect that there might be more people behind the question paper leak and are probing the money involved in it.
Previously, the police sub-inspector recruitment examination was cancelled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police reported large-scale rigging of the results. The exam for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it.
The state government is yet to announce new dates for the PSI recruitment exam.
