scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Karnataka Police arrests father, son for leaking question paper for competitive exam to hire junior assistants

The police have taken Maruti Sonavane, the vice-principal of Gadag Municipal College, and his son Samith Kumar in custody for further questioning.

Police recruitment scam in Karnataka, police sub-inspector recruitment examination, questions paper leak,The police suspect that there might be more people behind the question paper leak and are probing the money involved in it. (file)

The Karnataka Police have arrested the vice-principal of a municipal college in Gadag-Betageri and his son for allegedly leaking the question paper of a competitive examination held to hire junior assistants for Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), officials said Monday.

The police have taken Maruti Sonavane, the vice-principal of Gadag Municipal College, and his son Samith Kumar in custody for further questioning.

Sonavane was posted at Gadag Municipal College, one of the 21 exam centres in Gadag-Betageri town when the exam was held on August 7. The police said Kumar came to the exam centre pretending to be a journalist and took photos of the questions and shared it on WhatsApp.

Recently, the police had arrested a man, Siddappa Madihalli, in the Belagavi district after they found him using a smartwatch while taking the exam. The police found that he was receiving answers from someone over the watch. After the police questioned him, they found out that Kumar was involved in leaking the question paper and the answers were shared later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

The police suspect that there might be more people behind the question paper leak and are probing the money involved in it.

Previously, the police sub-inspector recruitment examination was cancelled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police reported large-scale rigging of the results. The exam for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it.

More from Bangalore

The state government is yet to announce new dates for the PSI recruitment exam.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:46:00 pm
Next Story

Hubble telescope captures star-studded image of globular cluster

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... They cannot define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... They cannot define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement