Karnataka Police arrest 3, including woman, over Lingayat seer suicide

The Karnataka Police have arrested three persons, including a 21-year-old woman and a seer, in connection with the suicide of Lingayat seer Basavalingeshwara Swamy of Kanchugal Bande Mutt.

Ramanagara superintendent of police Santosh Babu Sunday identified the arrested as Neelambike, Kannur mutt seer Mruthyunjaya Swamy and Mahadevaiah, a retired teacher who is a practising advocate. According to police sources, Basavalingeshwara was reportedly honey-trapped and later blackmailed by the Kannur mutt and Mahadevaiah for money. Neelambike, said to be an engineering student, was allegedly close to Basavalingeshwara, they said.

Basavalingeshwara, 44, was found hanging in his room in the mutt at Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district, 50 km away from Bengaluru, on October 24 early morning.

Basavalingeshwara and Mruthyunjaya were cousins before they turned into seers, the police said. “There were a lot of land litigations between the Kannur and Bande mutts which led to differences between the seers,” said the police.

Santosh Babu said the plan to take revenge against Basavalingeshwara was hatched in February this year and it is suspected that a video was made in April using which the seer was being harassed. “We are yet to ascertain whether the seer was honey-trapped. Presently, we have got three videos,” he added.

A police officer said Neelambike lived in Doddaballapur and Mahadevaiah lived in Tumakuru. The Bande mutt seer came in contact with Neelambike and they were conversing over the phone. Later, Mruthyunjayaand Mahadevaiah came to know about it and lured Neelambike with money to trap the seer,” the officer added.

The police said they were yet to question the people whose names were mentioned in the death note