Thursday, July 15, 2021
Karnataka police book 38 foreigners for staying without valid documents

Joint commissioner (crime) Sandeep Patil said 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis was also found during the raids.

July 15, 2021 1:53:20 pm
Officers of the Central Crime Branch of Karnataka police during a raid in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka police has booked 38 foreigners on Thursday for staying without valid documents.

Joint commissioner (crime) Sandeep Patil said searches were conducted in 65 houses across the city.  “Our teams also found 90 ecstasy pills and cannabis from the residences of some foreigners,” he confirmed.

Bengaluru City Police commissioner Kamal Pant informed that cases have been filed under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.

According to the police, a deputy commissioner of police-level officer, 6 additional commissioners, 20 police inspectors, and 100 head constables/police constables were deployed for the operation.

