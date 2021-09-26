Karnataka: Poets’ conference, kabaddi, wrestling events to add colour to Srirangapatna Dasara

Scheduled to be held from October 9 to 11, the Srirangapatna Dasara will host a variety of events including a conference of poets to encourage rural talent, while kabaddi, wrestling and water sports are also lined up to add colour to the festivities.

The celebrations like last year will be a low-key affair in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Mandya in-charge K C Narayana Gowda, arrangements are being made to conduct water sports events in key areas of the district. “Officials have been asked to ensure all tourist places in the district are ready with all basic amenities. Water sports and boating facilities will be held at Keretonnur in Pandavapura and KRS backwaters during the festival,” he said.

Gowda, also the Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, announced that his department will be in charge of organising sporting activities such as kabaddi and wrestling. He added that the Department of Kannada and Culture will look into the smooth conduct of art, cultural and folk programmes apart from the poets’ conference.

Gowda has also informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to hold a health camp at the venues in a bid to create awareness about necessary precautions to be taken to avoid an anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

“Further, people from various walks of life including those who have offered meritorious services during the Covid-19 pandemic will be felicitated,” he announced after a meeting held in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

According to a statement from the Mandya district administration, the Jumbo Savari (elephant procession carrying the howdah of Goddess Chamundeshwari) is scheduled to be held on October 9. It has also been decided to illuminated all government offices in the district during the festivities.

“We have decided to release Rs 6 crore to celebrate Dasara festival at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Sriragapatna,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said last month, announcing the decision to conduct the state’s official festival in a “simple and traditional” manner.