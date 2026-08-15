Karnataka CM orders probe after forest departments kills 3 ‘poachers carrying dear meat’

"The shootout took place in a forested area. Several witnesses have been questioned and items, including guns, have been seized," said Karnataka D K Shivakumar. (Source: Facebook)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of three alleged poachers in a forested area of the Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district following firing by forest department staff in the early hours of the day.

The three alleged poachers who died in the Cauvery Wildlife Reserve have been identified as Antony Swamy, 50, John Rose Peter, 42 and Kumar alias Sawariyappan, 33, who are residents of local villages situated in the fringe of the wildlife reserve. A fourth alleged poacher Mahimadan, 45, was injured and admitted to a private hospital.

The forest authorities have claimed to have charged upon the poachers when they were carrying deer meat after a hunt in the forest. The forest authorities have reported that the alleged poachers were shot after the officials came under fire from the poachers.