In Karnataka, PM flags infra push, inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there was no corner of the country where infrastructure projects had not been implemented by his government over the last eight years.

“Through Bharatmala, road infrastructure is being improved and through Sagarmala, port infrastructure is being developed,” he said after inaugurating and laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters in the coastal part of Karnataka — a state which is set to go to polls next year — Modi laid emphasis on port-linked projects implemented by BJP governments at the Central and state levels.

The Prime Minister said that the aspirations of the people of the country are like a command to the government. “The double engine government is working to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country. The aspiration of the people is like a command for us. The aspiration of the people is for world class infrastructure in the country. Today modern infrastructure is being created in every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“In Mangaluru, projects worth Rs 3,800 crore related to ports have been dedicated to the nation, inaugurated or have had foundation stones laid. Apart from expanding the capacity of the historic Mangaluru port, a refinery and projects to improve the lives of fishermen have been dedicated and inaugurated,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“There has been phenomenal work happening on the country’s infrastructure over the last eight years,” the PM said, before outlining initiatives of his government to improve infrastructure and make the country self-reliant — one of the five goals announced in his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration and foundation laying of various projects, in Mangaluru, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

“In the last eight years, port-led growth has become an important part of the development efforts and the result of these efforts is that in just eight years the capacity of ports has doubled. The port capacity that existed in the country until 2014 has doubled in just eight years,” Modi said.

“At the Mangaluru port the new facilities based on technology will improve the capacity and efficiency of the port. Today the gas and liquid gas linked storage projects — for four of which the foundation stone was laid — will benefit Karnataka and the whole country. Through these facilities crude oil, LPG, and bitumen import costs will come down,” the PM said.

“In Amrit Kaal, India is looking at progressing through green growth. Along with green growth, there is a need for green jobs. The new facilities at the refinery that have been inaugurated is a sign of the priority we have on this front,” he said.

The refineries at Mangaluru will reduce dependency on river water through the desalination project which has been dedicated to the nation, he said.

“A large chunk of the importance given to the development of infrastructure in the country in the last eight years has come to Karnataka. The state is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Sagarmala project,” Modi said. In the last eight years in the area of the development of national highways there has been Rs 70,000 crore of work that has been carried out in Karnataka and projects valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore are in the pipeline, he said.

He named the Bengaluru Chennai expressway, the Bengaluru-Mysuru road highway six laning scheme, the Bengaluru Pune greenfield corridor, the Bengaluru satellite ring road as projects on the table.

“For the development of the nation it is important that the energy of the people is focused in the right direction. When the energy of people is focused on obtaining basic necessities then it will impact the pace of the development of the country. To live a life of respect, a proper house, toilet, clean drinking water, electricity, and a pollution free kitchen are basic needs in the current age. Our double engine government is focused in a big way on this aspect,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned the contribution of two local women warriors from Karnataka towards the freedom struggle. “When the country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence I would like to remember Rani Abakka and Rani Chennabhaira Devi. They helped rescue the soil of the country from slavery. These brave women are a source of inspiration for the aspirations of the people of Karnataka,” the PM said.

Both Rani Abakka and Rani Chennabhaira Devi were Tuluva queens (Tulu is a dialect in the Dakshina Kannada region) from the coastal Karnataka region who fought the Portuguese in the region in the 16th century.