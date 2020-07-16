Karnataka govt announces incentives for Covid-19 plasma donors

A donor donates plasma in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 15, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) A donor donates plasma in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 15, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Based on a suggestion by an expert committee, the Karnataka government Wednesday announced an incentive of Rs 5,000 to recovered Covid-19 patients who come forward and donate their plasma. An order issued by the government stated: “A one-time incentive will be given to plasma donors who have recovered within 14-28 days from Covid-19.”

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday said, “We have decided to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the plasma donor. Please come forward voluntarily and help patients recover by donating plasma.”

According to Sudhakar, of the five Covid-19 patients who have been administered plasma therapy in the state so far, three have recovered. The other two patients succumbed to the disease.

“Plasma transfusion works to a greater extent, we have proven information, hence we have issued the order of giving an incentive of Rs 5,000,” Sudhakar added.

Karnataka reported 3,176 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 47,253. According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were treated and discharged, while 87 deaths were reported Wednesday.

Till date, 18,466 patients have recovered from the virus, and 928 have died. There are 27,853 active cases in the state, and 597 are in Intensive Care Units.

BMTC staff who worked during lockdown to get incentives:

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to give a Rs 250 per day incentive to over 3,000 staffers who worked during the Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru.

According to a circular issued by BMTC, the incentive will be given to 3,397 employees who worked between March 26 and April 20 to provide bus services to people working in the essential services in the city. (Follow live updates on Karnataka, Bengaluru coronavirus news)

