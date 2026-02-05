Karnataka plans EV City on 100 acres near Bengaluru

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed city will host a centre of excellence for EVs and battery technologies, alongside a skilling and talent academy to train professionals required in the sector. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government Thursday unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) City near Bengaluru. The announcement, aimed at strengthening the state’s EV sector, came during a high-level industry consultation chaired by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge. Over 30 leading EV and battery technology companies participated in the deliberations.

The proposed EV City will be developed on around 100 acres of land, located within a two-hour drive from Bengaluru. It will serve as an end-to-end innovation and validation hub for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), MSMEs, SMEs, and incubators, and will house common facilities, according to the government.

A 50-acre integrated proving and testing zone is also planned, which will feature outdoor test tracks, urban road simulations, gradient and hill testing, EV software and cybersecurity labs, and fast-charging test beds. Facilities for vehicle performance evaluation, road-worthiness certification, and component benchmarking will also be included.