Karnataka plans EV City on 100 acres near Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka government Thursday unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) City near Bengaluru. The announcement, aimed at strengthening the state’s EV sector, came during a high-level industry consultation chaired by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge. Over 30 leading EV and battery technology companies participated in the deliberations.
The proposed EV City will be developed on around 100 acres of land, located within a two-hour drive from Bengaluru. It will serve as an end-to-end innovation and validation hub for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), MSMEs, SMEs, and incubators, and will house common facilities, according to the government.
A 50-acre integrated proving and testing zone is also planned, which will feature outdoor test tracks, urban road simulations, gradient and hill testing, EV software and cybersecurity labs, and fast-charging test beds. Facilities for vehicle performance evaluation, road-worthiness certification, and component benchmarking will also be included.
Kharge said the proposed city will host a centre of excellence for EVs and battery technologies, alongside a skilling and talent academy to train professionals required in the sector. Highlighting that Karnataka is a leader in the country’s EV sector, Kharge noted that the state was among the first to introduce a dedicated EV and Energy Storage Policy.
“We host the highest number of EV start-ups in India, the highest concentration of OEMs and component manufacturers, and lead the country in EV adoption,” he said.
Karnataka currently has nearly 5,400 public charging stations and accounts for almost 20 per cent of India’s EV sales, the minister said.
Industry representatives from Ather Energy, Bosch, Kinetic Group, Continental, Sun Mobility, Yulu, and others attended the consultation, according to a release.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hindi cinema's attention has turned from extravagant budgets and celebrity salaries to legal fees. In the past five years, three major production companies have spent a staggering Rs 182.05 crore on legal and professional expenses, which are now a necessary part of the industry. Yash Raj Films alone accounts for a significant portion of this amount, indicating a sharp rise in legal costs.