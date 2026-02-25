Karnataka plans to set up 300-acre defence, avionics parks: Minister M B Patil

The Karnataka Government is planning to set up a Defence Electronics Park and an Avionics and Sensor Park, Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made following meetings with government-appointed vision groups on aerospace, defence, machine tools, green energy, and other sectors.

Noting that the state was at the forefront of the aerospace and defence sector in the country, he said the state was providing all amenities to boost growth in these sectors.

“Karnataka should emerge as the capital of defence electronics manufacturing. Plans are afoot to establish a dedicated 200-acre Defence Electronics Park and a 100-acre Avionics and Sensor Park. These projects will be implemented once the Special Investment Region comes into existence. There will be no difficulty in making land available for these initiatives,” he said.