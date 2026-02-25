Karnataka plans to set up 300-acre defence, avionics parks: Minister M B Patil

The announcement was made by Industries Minister M B Patil following meetings with government-appointed vision groups on aerospace, defence, machine tools, green energy, and other sectors.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 25, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday that there would be no difficulty in making land available for these initiatives.
The Karnataka Government is planning to set up a Defence Electronics Park and an Avionics and Sensor Park, Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

Noting that the state was at the forefront of the aerospace and defence sector in the country, he said the state was providing all amenities to boost growth in these sectors.

“Karnataka should emerge as the capital of defence electronics manufacturing. Plans are afoot to establish a dedicated 200-acre Defence Electronics Park and a 100-acre Avionics and Sensor Park. These projects will be implemented once the Special Investment Region comes into existence. There will be no difficulty in making land available for these initiatives,” he said.

Establishing testing centres and Common Facility Centres for aerospace and defence industries was part of the discussion, according to the ministers’ office. Patil assured that these facilities would be provided, while seeking suggestions for a comprehensive roadmap for the growth of these sectors.

The State has already urged the Central Government to approve defence corridor projects in the Bengaluru North–Kolar–Chikkaballapur and Dharawada–Vijayapura–Belagavi regions, Patil said.

Industrialists, who participated in the meeting, are learnt to have highlighted the potential for a similar corridor between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Suzuki and Toyota are set to launch aerial taxi services in Japan by 2028, and Bengaluru-based Sasmos is supplying electrical equipment for the project. Industrialists have suggested that similar ‘fly-taxi’ services could be introduced in Bengaluru by formulating an appropriate policy.

Members of the Vision Group pointed out the need for a network of dry ports in the Auto and EV sector.

Patil noted that the Tata Group was currently manufacturing EV buses at Dharwad and supplying them across the country. The company is also preparing to begin production of mini excavators, he said, adding that suitable arrangements will be made to facilitate their export.

