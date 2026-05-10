Karnataka minister D Sudhakar dies at 66, holiday declared in Chitradurga

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 66. His demise came following complications from a severe lung infection he had suffered recently.

The minister was undergoing treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru, where doctors had placed him on advanced life support. His lung infection worsened after a knee surgery.

Though doctors had prepared for a lung transplant, the procedure could not be completed due to his deteriorating health. He was declared dead at 3.15 am. The four-time MLA was first elected from Challakere in 2004 and has represented the Hiriyur constituency thrice since 2008. Before his stint in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Sudhaar had headed the Social Welfare and Muzrai Departments.