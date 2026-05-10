Karnataka minister D Sudhakar dies at 66, holiday declared in Chitradurga

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Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 66. His demise came following complications from a severe lung infection he had suffered recently.
The minister was undergoing treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru, where doctors had placed him on advanced life support. His lung infection worsened after a knee surgery.
Though doctors had prepared for a lung transplant, the procedure could not be completed due to his deteriorating health. He was declared dead at 3.15 am. The four-time MLA was first elected from Challakere in 2004 and has represented the Hiriyur constituency thrice since 2008. Before his stint in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Sudhaar had headed the Social Welfare and Muzrai Departments.
The government declared a public holiday for the Chitradurga district on May 11. A notification issued on Sunday stated that a three-day mourning period will be observed across the state.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the minister’s demise, describing Sudhakar as a leader committed to public service. “Recently, I visited him at the Hospital and checked with the doctors. Then, I was confident that he would recover…. Sudhakar was a person with immense care and commitment to public service. Such individuals should have remained among the people for much longer,” he said.
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that he was a benefactor of the poor and a strong advocate for his constituency’s development. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala paid tribute to his “simplicity, smiling mannerisms and grassroots connect,” calling him a lifelong Congressman. Leaders across party lines acknowledged his contributions to Karnataka’s political landscape.
Born on March 28, 1961, in Challakere, Sudhakar belonged to the Jain community. He is survived by his wife Harshini, son Suhas, and daughter Spoorthi.
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