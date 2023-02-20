Karnataka photo row: IAS officer’s husband to file police complaint against IPS officer

A day after IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil released seven pictures of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, alleging that sent them to three male IAS officers, Sindhuri’s husband Sudhir Reddy said he will file a police complaint against her.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reddy said that the photos shared were from 2013-14 and were “personal and private”. “How did she get the photos? From whose phone?” he asked. Demanding to know the source of the photos and pointing out that Sindhuri did not share her photos on social media, he asked whether Roopa had hacked into somebody’s phone to access the photos.

Roopa should reveal the names of the three IAS officers to whom Sindhuri sent these photographs, Reddy said. “If she does not reveal the three names, she has misused her power,” Reddy said, accusing Roopa of taking screenshots from some phone and presenting it out of context. “This is very personal. Either she (Roopa) has to tell how she got those photos or there should be an inquiry. Since I cannot do an inquiry, I will file a complaint,” he said.

Reddy was talking to reporters following a row over Roopa’s social media posts where she made 19 allegations against the IAS officer. She had also shared seven photos of Sindhuri, claiming that they were sent to her male colleagues.

Reddy said that while Sindhuri would file a complaint against Roopa, he would also pursue legal action. “Who is Roopa? Is she her senior (in the department)? What is her interest? What is her personal agenda? I should know. She is no way related to Sindhuri. Why is she speaking? What is her problem? I personally feel that (this issue) is due to jealousy, or as we wrote in the media release, she might have mental issues,” he said.