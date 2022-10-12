Pharmas in Karnataka get a week’s time to submit analysis certificate of cough syrup solvents

In the light of World Health Organisation (WHO) alert on four Indian- made cough syrups after the deaths of children in the Gambia, the Drugs Control Department of Karnataka Monday issued a circular to the pharmaceutical companies in the state to submit the certificate of analysis of glycerin and propylene glycol, procured in the last one year, to the department within a week.

The department has also asked the manufacturers to procure glycerin and propylene glycol, the solvents used in the manufacture of cough syrups, by complying with pharmacopoeial standards.

The state government has also taken steps to ensure that the products of Haryana-based Maiden Pharma are not sold in the state.

“WHO has issued a global alert against Indian-made cough syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Haryana. Furthermore, it is stated that the products are containing unacceptable limits of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as contaminants. The products containing such contaminants are to be considered adulterated drugs as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act & Rules. Therefore, all the manufacturers are directed to procure solvents like glycerin and propylene glycol complying with pharmacopoeial standards, directly from the manufacturers as required under para 10 of Schedule M of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945,” the circular reads.

It also asked the companies “to sample and test/analyse all individual containers or packs of glycerin and propylene glycol”.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Drug Controller B T Khanapure told IE.com that drug inspectors are conducting raids and checks to see if the products of Maiden Pharma are not sold in the state.

“The checks are happening in all 31 districts of the state. While the Haryana Drug Control Department had given only export licence to the four cough syrups, which might have resulted in the deaths of children, as a precautionary measure we are checking if the products have reached here.”