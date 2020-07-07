Karnataka revokes licenses of pharmacies for failing to record details of identify ILI, SARI cases

The action has been taken under provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulation 2020. (Source: File Photo) The action has been taken under provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulation 2020. (Source: File Photo)

The Karnataka government Monday revoked the licenses of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain a record of those buying medicines for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists, and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

According to a notice from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the action has been taken under provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulation 2020.

Among the violators whose licenses were revoked, most were from Kalaburagi district (70), followed by Vijayapura (15) and Raichur (9) districts. Meanwhile, five in Bagalakote, four each in Mysuru and Bidar, and three in Bengaluru were also identified for violating the norms.

As per the latest Karnataka War Room report (last updated with Sunday’s figures), the source of infection of over 10 percent of the total cases in the state were idenitifed as either ILI or SARI.

Meanwhile, the government issued a show-cause to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru for overcharging a patient who took a Covid-19 test.

According to the notice, the hospital is said to have charged Rs 6,000 on June 25 from a patient while the government cap was fixed at Rs 4,500.

“As per the directions of Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Services, you are asked to provide an explanation to the same within 2 days of receipt of this notice,” the notice dated June 6 reads.

