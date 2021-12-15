Karnataka: PFI protest turns violent, many injured; Section 144 imposed in Uppinangady

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a crowd of Popular Front of India (PFI) supporters in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. Police sources said that nine cops, including Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police Gana P Kumar, and at least 10 PFI members were injured during police action in Uppinangady under Puttur taluk, 53 km from Mangaluru city.

Uppinangady police station on Tuesday afternoon summoned PFI Uppinangady unit president Abdul Hameed, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Nekkeladi president Mohammed Zakaria and local PFI leader Mustafa Lateer in connection to an assault case. Soon after, PFI members gathered near the police station and started demanding the release of their leaders.

In the evening, only one detainee was released while the other two continued to remain at the police station. Around 9pm, when the police tried to clear the crowd, an altercation started and the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the gathering. Following the incident, Section 144 has been imposed in Uppinangady.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told indianexpress.com, “We were investigating an attempt-to-murder case. Zakaria and Mustafa have been arrested in connection to the case and are presently in judicial custody. We have also served a notice to Abdul Hameed. The law-and-order situation is under control.”