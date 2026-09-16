101 petrol pumps penalised in Karnataka over fuel dispensing errors

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Inspections of fuel dispensing units at petrol and diesel bunks across Karnataka have revealed serious operational discrepancies, resulting in penalties for 101 petrol pumps.
At a news conference, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said the Department ordered re-verification of dispensing units based on direct consumer complaints. “For the last eight days, 805 petrol/diesel pumps were inspected continuously. Of these, in 101 petrol/diesel pumps, the error (in dispensing fuel) was more than the permissible limit (of 50 ml/10 litre),” he said Wednesday.
Cases have been registered against these pumps, and a fine of Rs 6.66 lakh was levied, the minister said, adding that inspections will continue in the coming days.
Arshad raised concerns regarding the amendment to the Legal Metrology (General) Rules in December 2025, which extended the recalibration period for dispensing units in petrol bunks from once a year to once every two years, without any scientific basis.
“The purpose of recalibration was to detect and correct discrepancies in fuel delivery. However, current inspections show that variations exist in 8.5 out of 10 dispensing nozzles. Thus, about 85.2 per cent of dispensing nozzles in the state require recalibration at the end of one year, as mandated under Rule 4(12)(e) of the Karnataka Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011,” he said.
Based on average error data, extending the verification period to two years will cause huge financial losses to consumers, according to the minister. Noting that Karnataka sold 1,430.86 crore litres of fuel in 2024-25, he said consumers were losing hundreds of crores annually due to faulty calibration of dispensing nozzles.
“I strongly urge the central government to withdraw its decision to extend the recalibration period to two years, in the interest of vehicle owners and consumers,” he said.
The state will set up an online dashboard for verifying and stamping all petrol pumps, he said, adding that it would help provide accurate information to consumers. Moreover, by the end of December, the state will re-verify all petrol pumps across the state, he added.
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