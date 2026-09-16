101 petrol pumps penalised in Karnataka over fuel dispensing errors

Inspections of fuel dispensing units at petrol and diesel bunks across Karnataka have revealed serious operational discrepancies, resulting in penalties for 101 petrol pumps.

At a news conference, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad said the Department ordered re-verification of dispensing units based on direct consumer complaints. “For the last eight days, 805 petrol/diesel pumps were inspected continuously. Of these, in 101 petrol/diesel pumps, the error (in dispensing fuel) was more than the permissible limit (of 50 ml/10 litre),” he said Wednesday.

Cases have been registered against these pumps, and a fine of Rs 6.66 lakh was levied, the minister said, adding that inspections will continue in the coming days.