Karnataka widens ethanol probe to distribution network, CM Shivakumar attacks Centre

Karnataka’s probe into alleged excessive ethanol blending in petrol has extended beyond retail outlets to fuel distribution and blending agencies. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Sunday that officials were collecting samples, records and documents from multiple stages of the fuel supply chain as part of an ongoing probe by the Food, Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology Department.

Addressing reporters, CM Shivakumar said the government had taken serious note of complaints from motorists that higher ethanol content in petrol was affecting vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

“Inspections were carried out not only at petrol pumps but also at various stages where ethanol is being blended and distributed. Documents detailing where and how the blending is being done have also been collected,” he said. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad is scheduled to release a detailed report on Monday.