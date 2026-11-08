Karnataka widens ethanol probe to distribution network, CM Shivakumar attacks Centre

Karnataka’s probe into alleged excessive ethanol blending in petrol has extended beyond retail outlets to fuel distribution and blending agencies. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Sunday that officials were collecting samples, records and documents from multiple stages of the fuel supply chain as part of an ongoing probe by the Food, Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology Department.
Addressing reporters, CM Shivakumar said the government had taken serious note of complaints from motorists that higher ethanol content in petrol was affecting vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.
“Inspections were carried out not only at petrol pumps but also at various stages where ethanol is being blended and distributed. Documents detailing where and how the blending is being done have also been collected,” he said. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad is scheduled to release a detailed report on Monday.
Shivakumar said petrol samples were collected and tested at 67 locations across Karnataka following complaints that ethanol blending levels had exceeded prescribed limits. “In light of complaints that engine performance in vehicles is being adversely affected due to the increased proportion of ethanol in vehicle fuel, petrol samples were collected and tested at 67 locations across the state. The minister concerned will provide details regarding the inspection report and the next course of action,” he said.
The government, he said, has taken serious note of complaints regarding 31.5 per cent ethanol being blended into petrol. Hitting out at the Central government, Shivakumar said that fuel quality, vehicle performance and public safety should not be compromised.
“The Central government cannot shirk responsibility on this matter. It is not right to increase the blending ratio simply to profit from ethanol being available at a lower cost. Causing inconvenience to the public is not acceptable,” he said. He attacked the state BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for being silent on the issue.
Karnataka findings
Arshad released details of an inspection on Friday, claiming that laboratory tests on petrol samples collected across Karnataka found ethanol content significantly above the prescribed E20 limit. According to Arshad, samples collected from multiple districts and tested at NABL-accredited laboratories showed ethanol content of up to 31.2 per cent in an Indian Oil sample and 30.5 per cent in a Hindustan Petroleum sample, with most tested samples allegedly exceeding the 20 per cent threshold.
Arshad said the state had initially sought ethanol-content data from oil companies but turned to independent laboratories after the information was allegedly not provided. He has urged the Union Government to take action against companies found violating blending norms, make ethanol-content disclosure mandatory at fuel stations, and establish a compensation mechanism for consumers affected by vehicle damage linked to over-blending.