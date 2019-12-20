Karnataka: Pejawar seer hospitalised in Manipal, on ventilator support

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was at the forefront in spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was at the forefront in spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt was admitted to KMC Manipal Hospital after he complained of respiratory problems Friday morning. He is “currently serious and connected to a ventilator”, the hospital said in a health bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was brought to KMS Hospital from a private hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing at 5 am.

“He is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment. Any further updates on his health status will be notified,” the hospital health bulletin added.

An influential public figure, the 88-year-old Pejawar seer was at the forefront in spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt shares a great rapport with top Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt shares a great rapport with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo)

Karnataka Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, visited the Hospital to enquire about the health of the seer. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also expected to visit the Hospital on Saturday.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami is head of the Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Matha, one of the Ashta Mathas belonging to the Dvaita school of philosophy, founded by Sri Madhvacharya in Udupi. He shares a great rapport with top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd