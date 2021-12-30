Karnataka prepares draft bill to protect rights of pedestrians and cyclists in urban centres

The Karnataka Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Wednesday released a draft Active Mobility Bill, which seeks to protect the rights of cyclists and pedestrians in urban centres across the state.

The 26-page draft bill has been sent to all government departments and other stakeholders for suggestions and the DULT has published it on its website for feedback from the general public. The last date for posting suggestions, feedback and inputs regarding the bill is January 31, 2022.

“The current legal framework does not have specific provisions to determine and protect rights of pedestrians and cyclists, the most vulnerable among the road users, to equitable allocation of space on roads/streets, and a safe and accessible environment for walking and cycling,” stated in the draft bill.

According to DULT officials, this is the first time in the country that a mobility plan is being proposed. “The purpose of this bill is to facilitate a transition to sustainable urban areas wherein streets and public places are designed and developed keeping in view the needs and requirements of all road users, and every road user is conscious and respectful of the rights of other road users”, the bill read.

The bill holds urban local bodies responsible for designing, constructing and maintaining a network of “complete and connected streets, with footpaths of adequate width and cycle tracks or shared paths”.



Explaining the need for the bill, DULT states: “Karnataka is a highly urbanised state, and it is projected to have more than 50 per cent of its population living in urban areas by 2025. An exponential increase in the number of private vehicles on the urban streets is causing congestion and deterioration of air quality in urban areas of the state, and is also resulting in high road fatalities, where pedestrians and cyclists are more at risk of injury and loss of life. A large section of people of all ages and abilities walk or cycle to commute or for access to public transport. Improvements in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure also ensure equity as people from low-income groups walk and cycle extensively.”

The draft also acknowledges that the current legal framework does not have specific provisions to determine and protect the rights of pedestrians and cyclists.