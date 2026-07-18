Karnataka PDS probe: Lokayukta sets up high-level committee for systemic reforms

The panel has been directed to submit its report by August 20. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Lokayukta recently formed a high-level committee to recommend systemic reforms in the Public Distribution System after a suo motu inquiry it conducted flagged large-scale irregularities.

The inspections carried out as part of the inquiry had found irregularities at wholesale depots of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (KFCSCL) and godowns of Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) across the state.

According to the Lokayukta, the inspections revealed “multiple instances of alleged irregularities and administrative lapses in the storage and distribution of essential commodities.”

After examining the inspection reports, the Lokayukta summoned the principal secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, the department’s commissioner, the managing director and general manager of KFCSCL, and other senior officials.