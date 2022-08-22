Karnataka: Patient registrations in district hospitals to go online, says Health Minister Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Monday announced that patient registrations at all district hospitals in the state will be done online within a month. He added that the system will be adopted in taluk-level hospitals as well in the future.

Speaking to media personnel after an inspection at the Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru he said that officials have been instructed to provide appointments online or through SMS to reduce crowding at the hospitals. “This measure is being implemented to reduce long queues. A system is being implemented where patients will be given information online or through SMS on which doctor to meet at what time. There won’t be any need for patients to come to the hospital and wait. Any patient coming to district hospitals can take an appointment and pay online,” Sudhakar said.

He also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore to the Jayanagar General Hospital following a discussion with the officials for repair works.

Further, Sudhakar told media persons that the officials have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure that the Jayanagar General Hospital qualifies to meet National Quality Standard (NQS).

“A 51-bed ICU has been created here. In order to ensure proper functioning, the number of staff will be increased. I have sent a proposal for appointments of permanent staff to the Finance Department. Despite having four orthopaedic specialists, only 40 procedures are taking place in the hospital. This number needs to be increased to 100. Also, a meeting will be held between various departments to bring about good coordination,” he said.

Sudhakar told the media that he has received a few complaints about the maternity department and officials have been instructed to take corrective measures. “In-charges of each department have been given specific targets and have been instructed to ensure a level of quality that would encourage patients to visit the government hospital instead of private ones,” he added.