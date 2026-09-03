Karnataka rolls back parks amendment bill amid BJP, citizen protests

Bengaluru has around 1,353 parks, with the 240-acre Lalbagh Botanical Garden and the 197-acre Cubbon Park being the most iconic. (Express file photo)

Following protest by citizens and opposition parties against the bill that allowed diversion of five per cent of government parks for public infrastructure, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday has withdrawn it stating that it would again seek public opinion before placing it in the next session.

The Karnataka cabinet, which held a meeting on Thursday evening, put the proposed legislation on hold. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara told reporters, “The government has decided to withdraw the bill. It will be put in public domain for discussion. We would see if we can reintroduce it in the next session with amendments.”