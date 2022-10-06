Karnataka: Panchayat development officer murdered in Raichur district

A panchayat development officer (PDO) was hacked to death Wednesday by unknown persons in Lingasugur police limits of Karnataka’s Raichur district.

The deceased has been identified as Gajadandayya Swamy, a PDO working with the Kota Gram Panchayat. The murder took place when Swamy was riding his two-wheeler and was suspectedly stopped by some men to exchange banni leaves, a ritual during Vijayadashami.

Preliminary probe revealed that the PDO might have been murdered by the miscreants during the exchanging of banni leaves, receiving Prasada, or while doing namaskara to the deity as Swamy had removed his helmet and footwear.

The police said Swamy and the killers may have known each other which may have led him to stop his bike. The police suspect that the assailants may have attacked Swamy with sharp weapons while he was talking to some of the accused. The motive behind the murder is still not known. Lingasuguru police have registered a case and a probe is underway.