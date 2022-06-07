Karnataka’s Panchamasali Lingayat subsect renews quota demand, warns of protests from June 27 at CM Bommai’s home

A subsect of the dominant and politically significant Lingayat community in Karnataka – the Panchamasali Lingayats – has set a June 27 deadline for the BJP government in Karnataka to decide on the community’s demand for reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for government jobs and education.

A prominent seer of the Panchamasali community, Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami stated on Monday that the community would launch an agitation outside the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai – a Lingayat – in his assembly constituency in Shiggaon, Haveri in the event of the state failing to indicate its stand on the demand for OBC quota.

“We are being forced to increase our protests as chief minister Bommai is delaying a decision like former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. The CM should not test the patience of the community. We will hold a big protest in Shiggaon if the government does not clarify its stand by June 27,” said the seer, who has been at the forefront of the agitation that began in 2021.

“Despite making promises to grant 2A status (in the OBC reservation list), the government has not complied with our demand,” Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami said.

The Panchamasali Lingayats are demanding inclusion in the OBC category to be eligible to avail 15 per cent reservations in government education and jobs instead of the current 5 per cent quota.

Last year, the Panchamasali Lingayats – a key voter base for the ruling BJP – had staged a protest march from Bagalkot in north Karnataka to Bengaluru demanding reservations. The march was spread over two months. The protest was called off after Yediyurappa sought time to address the reservation demand in a constitutional and legal manner.

“On the basis of a request for six months’ time to address the reservation issue, the agitation is being called off for six months,” Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami stated in March 2021, while signalling a temporary end to the protests.

The leaders of the Panchamasali community who were leading the agitation at the time, including BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, said that the reservation agitation was being called off for the time being on the basis of an assurance Yediyurappa made on the floor of the legislature of making an honest effort to resolve the issue.

On March 10, 2021, Yediyurappa and the BJP government in Karnataka bought time by constituting a three-member commission. “As per a Cabinet decision to resolve demands for reservations by various castes under legal and constitutional norms, a three-member committee is being constituted under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Subhash Adi,” Yediyurappa announced last year.

The committee was constituted even as Yediyurappa came under intense pressure from his own party members to decide on the demand for inclusion of the Panchamasali Lingayat community in the OBC quota to avail 15 per cent reservations in the state. “If the government does not show the will to provide reservations as sought by the Panchamasali Lingayats, I will stage a dharna in the House and the protesters at Freedom Park will go on a hunger strike,” BJP MLA Yatnal had warned last March.

The Panchamasali Lingayats are now alleging that the state government has taken no measures to actually resolve the demand for OBC quota by the community.

The state government has said that a survey is being conducted by the state backward classes commission to ascertain the socio-economic status and backwardness of the Panchamasali Lingayats.

Bommai, who replaced Yediyurappa in July 2021, said at an all-party meeting in March this year that a report had been sought from the advocate general on the legal implications of the various demands for new reservations by various communities. “If reservation has to be provided, it has to be in accordance with Constitutional provisions and Supreme Court orders. The Advocate General has been asked to submit a report in this regard,” Bommai said earlier this year.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community, which is basically engaged in agriculture, has cited poverty among a large section in the community as a reason for seeking OBC reservations. The Panchamasalis claim to make up around 85 lakh of the 6 crore population in Karnataka and claim to make up more than 70 per cent of the state Lingayat population – estimated to be around 17 per cent of the total population in the state of Karnataka.

The quota agitation by the Panchamasali Lingayats was initially triggered in 2021 by BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani, who was at the time not part of the state Cabinet. After the MLA was inducted in the cabinet, other leaders came to the forefront of the campaign, like BJP MLA Yatnal who is aspiring for a Cabinet berth. The issue has also obtained significant traction in the Panchamasali community itself on the grounds that the subsect has received less prominence.

Although Karnataka has seen several chief ministers from the Lingayat community – including Yediyurappa, Bommai and Jagdish Shettar – over the years the grouse of the Panchamasali subsect is that the community has not received significant political representation despite making up the largest chunk of the Veerashaiva Lingayat caste group.